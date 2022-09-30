Honey Dijon shares details of new album ‘Black Girl Magic’

Honey Dijon has announced details of her upcoming album ‘Black Girl Magic’, following the release of new single ‘Show Me Some Love’.

‘Black Girl Magic’ is due to be released on November 18 via Classic Music Company. ‘Show Me Some Love’ was released earlier this week and features Channel Tres and Sadie Walker.

The album is made up of 15 tracks and collaborations with artists including EVE, Josh Caffé, Mike Dunn, Hadiya George and more. Previously released singles from the album include ‘Work’, ’Not About You’, ‘Downtown’, ‘Beyond’, ‘La Femme Fantastique’ and ‘Love Is A State Of Mind’.

Dijon worked closely with Classic Music Company founder Luke Solomon on ‘Black Girl Magic’, as well as frequent collaborator Chris Penny.

Speaking about the album, Dijon said: “This album is dedicated to love. Love of music, community, but most of all the love of self. Being true to who you are in spite of everything else and having the courage to love fearlessly.”

British sculptor Jam Sutton designed the album’s artwork, which features 3D sculptural digital renderings of Dijon. “It was such a pleasure collaborating with Honey on a series of sculptures,” Sutton said of his work on the project. “Honey visited my studio where we spent an entire day discussing life and creativity. During this time, I captured a series of form studies using 3D scanning.”

Elsewhere, Dijon is due begin a residency at Berghain’s Panorama Bar in October. The first Jack Your Body event is on October 28, with Luke Solomon, Josh Caffé and Suze Ijó. The residency will include three more dates in 2023.

“It’s a celebration of music without borders for all spectrums of the dance floor,” Dijon told Resident Advisor. “From upcoming talent to heritage artists, it will be a house music extravaganza!”