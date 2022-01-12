Honeyglaze announce debut album and share new single ‘Shadows’

Honeyglaze have announced their self-titled debut album and shared a video for their new single, ‘Shadows’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The London band are signed to Speedy Wunderground, the label co-run by respected producer Dan Carey.

‘Shadows’ is accompanied by visuals that follow the band as they create shadows against a collapsible reflector, using hats, head coverings with bunny ears and more. “Mornings always feel like paradise,” Anouska Sokolow sings on the jangly indie song. “Cos shadows always haunt me late at night.”

The video for the track was directed by Sorry’s Asha Lorenz. In a press release, the band said: “For the ‘Shadows’ video, we wanted to be a bit more playful and match the jauntiness of the song. We got together with directors Asha Lorenz and Flo Webb and a load of random props, and improvised shadow play scenes together. We just wanted to go out and have fun. We had no idea it would end in death. It was never our intention to kill Yuri. It just all happened so fast.”

Singer and guitarist Anouska Sokolow added of the track itself: “‘Shadows’ was written during a time when I had just moved house. I had no curtains in my bedroom and the streetlights would cast shadows into my room. I began to associate shadows with the inability to sleep and the feeling of waiting for the relief that the morning brings.”

The band’s self-titled debut album will be released on April 29 and can be pre-ordered here. The tracklist for ‘Honeyglaze’ is as follows:

‘Start’

‘Shadows’

‘Creative Jealousy’

‘I Am Not Your Cushion’

‘Female Lead’

‘Burglar’

‘Half Past’

‘Deep Murky Water’

‘Young Looking’

‘Souvenir’

‘Childish Things’

Honeyglaze are also set to head out on tour later this month, with support dates for Katy J Pearson and The Lounge Society. A headline tour will follow in May.

Honeyglaze will play:

January 2022

20 – London, Five Day Forecast @ The Lexington

22 – Bristol, Thekla (supporting Katy J Pearson)

24 – London, Village Underground (supporting Katy J Pearson)

February 2022

2 – Atherton, The Snug (supporting The Lounge Society)

3 – Blackpool, Bootleg Social (supporting The Lounge Society)

4 – Stoke, Sugarmill (supporting The Lounge Society)

5 – London, Speedy Wunderground @ 100 Club

11 – Leeds, Superfriendz Introduces @ Headrow House

April 2022

1 – Manchester, Strange Waves Festival

9 – Leicester, Wide Eyed Festival

May 2022

1 – Sheffield, Get Together Festival

7 – Liverpool, Kazimier Stockroom

15 – Birmingham, Kill Yr Idols All-Dayer @ Hare & Hounds

18 – London, The Lexington

19 – Portsmouth, The Loft

21 – Margate, Elsewhere

24 – Hull, Polar Bear Music Club

26 – Manchester, The Castle

Honeyglaze recently featured in the NME 100 list of essential emerging artists for 2022. “The latest Brixton Windmill-lurking band to be welcomed into the Speedy Wunderground family boast a sound as tender and sweet as their name implies,” NME wrote in the piece.

“Tumbling guitar arpeggios, laid-back rhythms and mercurial vocals are the order of the day on their forthcoming debut album – and they’re an even dreamier prospect live.”