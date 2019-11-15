Halsey, Mumford and Sons and Lil Pump were set to perform at the 2019 event

Clockenflap, one of Asia’s largest music festivals, has been pulled following a week of heightened violence between police and protesters during the anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong.

The 60,000-capacity festival, which was due to run from November 22-24 with Mumford and Sons, Halsey and Lil Pump set to perform, has been cancelled amid safety concerns.

Festival organisers said in a statement: “Due to the escalation in the crisis this week, and the uncertainty this creates for the coming weeks, Clockenflap 2019 will be cancelled. We still believe in bringing people together in positive ways, and will continue to unite people through the power of music and arts.” See the full text below.

Ticket-holders will receive refunds within four weeks.

Clockenflap is one of Asia’s most high-profile festivals. In the past the festival, which is popular among Hong Kong’s expat community, has seen headline sets from The Chemical Brothers, Erykah Badu, Chic, and New Order.

The Hong Kong pro-democracy demo has now run into its fifth month. Yesterday (November 14), a 70-year-old man died after he was struck on the head with a brick while a student protester died after falling from a building in the previous week.

Clockenflap, which is held at the city’s Central Harbourfront Event Space, was founded by three British promoters in 2008.