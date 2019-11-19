The Who honoured with first stone in Camden’s Music Walk of Fame

"It's quite something to know that people can pop by and see us anytime."

The Who have been honoured with the founding stone in London’s new Music Walk of Fame.

The Mod icons are the first act to be honoured with the special award at the launch of the new attraction in Camden Town, London.

Bandmates Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend were handed the honour by Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie, watched on by friends including Madness‘ Suggs and Jazzie B.

The Who said: “We are honoured to be the first band with a stone on the Music Walk Of Fame.

“Camden has always been vital to London’s thriving music scene and is, as we all know, a world-renowned hub for the arts. As Londoners, it’s very surreal to be immortalised in stone on Camden High Street, and it’s quite something to know that people can pop by and see us anytime, albeit virtually!”

The Who’s ‘founding stone’ will act as the beginning of the route, with legendary names including Amy Winehouse and Madness expected to be inaugurated at a later date.

Up to 20 stones are expected to be laid and marked with special celebrations, while augmented reality (AR) technology will allow the streets to effectively become a living museum.