The Who honoured with first stone in Camden’s Music Walk of Fame

Nick Reilly

"It's quite something to know that people can pop by and see us anytime."

The Who have been honoured with the founding stone in London’s new Music Walk of Fame.

The Mod icons are the first act to be honoured with the special award at the launch of the new attraction in Camden Town, London.

Bandmates Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend were handed the honour by Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie, watched on by friends including Madness‘ Suggs and Jazzie B.

The Who said: “We are honoured to be the first band with a stone on the Music Walk Of Fame.

“Camden has always been vital to London’s thriving music scene and is, as we all know, a world-renowned hub for the arts. As Londoners, it’s very surreal to be immortalised in stone on Camden High Street, and it’s quite something to know that people can pop by and see us anytime, albeit virtually!”

The Who’s ‘founding stone’ will act as the beginning of the route, with legendary names including Amy Winehouse and Madness expected to be inaugurated at a later date.

Up to 20 stones are expected to be laid and marked with special celebrations, while augmented reality (AR) technology will allow the streets to effectively become a living museum.

The Music Walk of Fame founder Lee Bennett added: “What a great day for music, fans, the world, London, and Camden. To cap it off by having one of the greatest bands of all time, I’m thrilled to bits.”Roger DaHe said: “We’re proud of the British music business achievements, and to have it in Camden – London’s centre of music, especially in the ’60s and ’70s – it’s just an honour, it’s great.”
Next month also sees The Who release ‘Who’, their first new album in thirteen years. Containing 11 tracks, the album was recorded in London and Los Angeles during Spring and Summer 2019 and is said to cover subjects including “the Grenfell Tower fire, musical theft, spirituality, reincarnation, the power of memory and ‘an old rock star that has lost his marbles’.”

Last week, Townshend also said his “affectionate relationship” with Daltrey is to thank for the band’s longevity.