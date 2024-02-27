Hoobastank announce one-off ‘The Reason’ 20th anniversary UK show

Hoobastank have announced a special show in London to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘The Reason’.

The US rock band will perform on June 17 at the O2 Academy Islington to celebrate their seminal second studio album, first released in 2003.

The band will perform the album in its entirety at the one-off show.

General sale tickets will be available from 10am GMT on March 1, and you can purchase yours here.

This year, the band are also due to play Download festival at Donington Park in Derby.

The anniversary show announcement comes after the band dropped their 20th anniversary version of ‘The Reason’, which includes a previously unreleased cover of Rod Stewart‘s ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?’.

“Back when we made the record, we started recording the song, but never fully completed it, so we shelved it for 20 years,” they shared on social media. “In 2023 we finally pulled it out, dusted it off and finished it and we are thrilled to share it with YOU.

Back in 2021, Hoobastank‘s 2003 single ‘The Reason’ become the latest retro track to find a new surge of popularity on TikTok.

The song, which spent 38 weeks in the US singles chart, peaking at number two in 2004, become the soundtrack for a new trend of confessional videos.

Hoobastank themselves joined in the trend, creating an account and posting a video under the hashtag theme of #NotAPerfectPerson with the caption: “Realizing 20 years later that you named your band Hoobastank.”

Elsewhere, last year Hoobastank frontman Doug Robb revealed that the band decided against including a song featuring Rihanna on one of their albums.

“There is a version of a [Hoobastank] song featuring [Rihanna] when she was a ‘newer’ artist,” Robb wrote on Twitter. “Displaying a total lack of foresight, we didn’t use that version of the song for the album.”

In the accompanying tweet thread, Robb said the song was 2006’s ‘Inside Of You’, which featured on the band’s album ‘Every Man For Himself’.