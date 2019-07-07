Hootie & the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker: “Fuck Tom Hanks!”

The group weren't featured on a doc on '90s music, which was executive produced by the actor

Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker has hit out at Tom Hanks over the band’s omission from the docuseries, The Nineties.

Premiering on US network CNN in 2017, the show shone light on significant events and culture across America in the 1990s. Split into seven episodes, the series’ final part focused on all things music.

With the Blowfish’s debut album ‘Cracked Rear View’ hailed as one of the decade’s most-defining LPs, bagging a US Number 1 and boasting three Top 10 singles, lead vocalist Rucker was left less than impressed by not being featured on the show.

“How the fuck can you do a show about ’90s music and not mention Cracked?” he told the Times of the apparent snub, adding: “Fuck Tom Hanks!”

Actor Hanks served as an executive producer on The Nineties alongside Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog. However, as Spin notes, 19 producers worked on the TV project overall.

Elsewhere in the chat, Rucker discussed how the album’s feel-good lead single ‘Hold My Hand‘ is in fact “a protest song” which was “always about racism”. The singer went on to detail an incident of being racially abused by a student at a University party.

“He just said that right in front of me,” he remembered of being targetted with the slur.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks recently revealed how he was refused beer during a recent trip to Stagecoach Festival. [The bar staff] said, ‘We can’t [serve you]. Your ID has not been verified,” the actor claimed.