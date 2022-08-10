Watch Horsegirl’s new mini concert film, ‘Do You Want Horsegirl Or Do You Want the Truth?’

Horsegirl have shared a new mini concert film that captures their album release show in Chicago, Illinois – you can watch it below.

Filmed at the city’s Thalia Hall venue back in June, the almost-30-minute video – titled Do You Want Horsegirl Or Do You Want the Truth? – sees the band performing in front of a hometown crowd.

The gig took place shortly after Horsegirl dropped their debut studio record ‘Versions Of Modern Performance’.

During the show, the group aired a cover of the Guided By Voices track ‘As We Go Up, We Go Down’ from the Ohio outfit’s 1995 album ‘Alien Lanes’. You can catch that performance at the 22:20 mark below.

In a four-star review of Horsegirl’s first LP, NME wrote: “Compelling from its first note to its very last, the record presents a band who, yes, are still in their infancy, but clearly know who they are and what that sounds like.

“It doesn’t reinvent the wheel by any means, but its rushes of no wave-tinged indie-rock are fit to burst with infectious energy and intriguing experimentation that there’s no danger of it feeling old and staid.”

‘Versions Of Modern Performance’ went on to appear in NME‘s best albums of 2022 so far list, as well as our run-down of the best debut albums of the year up until the summer.

Horsegirl performed at Glastonbury 2022 back in June following a run of UK dates. They’re set to play a headline show at the Bowery Ballroom in New York tonight (August 10) as part of their current North American tour.