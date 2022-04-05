Horsegirl share their “closest thing” to a love song, ‘World Of Pots And Pans’

Horsegirl have released ‘World Of Pots And Pans’, the second single from their forthcoming debut album ‘Versions Of Modern Performance‘.

The Chicago indie noise rockers channel Sonic Youth on their latest offering, which is accompanied by a lyric video made by the band. Watch below.

‘World Of Pots And Pans’ follows the March release of ‘Anti-glory’ and comes hot on the heels of their celebrated show at SXSW. The band won the festival’s Grulke prize for a Developing US act, previously bagged by Haim, Leon Bridges and Anderson .Paak.

Horsegirl said of the new single: “‘World of Pots and Pans’ is the first love song Horsegirl has ever written – or the closest thing to it. We wrote it in Penelope’s basement while preparing to leave for our first ever tour. The lyrics, inspired by the misinterpretation of a Television Personalities lyric, imagine a (possibly unrequited) romance unfolding through references to Tall Dwarfs, Belle & Sebastian, and The Pastels.

“We made the lyric video in a couple hours. The three of us had a fully formed vision of what it should look like and were able to quickly execute the real-time ‘animation’ in only two takes. It feels special to showcase our creative chemistry, and Nora was able to finally carry out her childhood dreams of making an OK Go (ish) type video.”

Horsegirl’s debut LP ‘Versions Of Modern Performance’ is released on June 3 via Matador.

The band play their debut UK and European shows this June, including London shows at Paper Dress Vintage (matinee and evening) on June 19 and at Bermondsey Social Club on June 22, as well as dates in Manchester and Bristol. Purchase tickets from here.

Horsegirl’s 2022 UK tour dates are:

JUNE

19 – Paper Dress Vintage, London (early show)

19 – Paper Dress Vintage, London (late show)

21 – YES (basement), Manchester

22 – Bermondsey Social Club, London

26 – Rough Trade Bristol, Bristol