Hot Chip announce charity livestream with Jarvis Cocker, Kero Kero Bonito and more

Hot Chip have announced a livestream event that will see them perform virtual DJ sets alongside recent collaborator Jarvis Cocker, Superorganism, Kero Kero Bonito, Dillon Francis and more.

‘Hot Chip & Friends’ is set to take place on December 18 from 8pm GMT and will feature back to back DJ sets right through to morning.

The ticketed livestream is raising funds for Crisis UK, the national charity for homeless people. Tickets are available here by donation.

Hot Chip & Friends: Supporting @crisis_uk

We are very proud to announce that on the 18th December Hot Chip & Friends will go “Straight To The Morning” with one long B2B DJ set in support of @crisis_uk, the national charity for people who are homeless. https://t.co/cHWtCtpKoT pic.twitter.com/mCp9sc38Z7 — Hot Chip (@Hot_Chip) December 8, 2020

“We’re glad to be able to support the essential work that Crisis is doing with the homeless community at this time of year when so many factors combine to make life extremely difficult for vulnerable people on the streets or in temporary accommodation,” commented the band.

Earlier this month, Hot Chip were announced as one of the supports for New Order‘s homecoming Manchester show next year. Taking place at Manchester’s Heaton Park on September 10, 2021, Working Men’s Club will also perform.

Hot Chip shared latest single ‘Straight to the Morning’, featuring Cocker, back in October. The band’s last studio album was 2019’s ‘A Bath Full of Ecstasy’.

In a four-star review, NME declared the record Hot Chip’s strongest in years, calling it “an album about being suffocated by the world around you and trying to find moments of joy within that world, however small, in order to survive”.