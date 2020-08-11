Hot Chip announce ‘Live From Streamland’ Margate gig

Hot Chip have announced they’ll play a live-streamed show from Margate’s Dreamland next month, marking their only show of 2020.

The Margate amusement park has been deemed ‘Streamland’ by the band, who will play a full production show at the venue on September 5. It will be streamed around the world, along with a small socially distanced crowd in attendance.

The band said in a statement: “To all the good people of Margate and around the world, we know it’s been a difficult year and you are starved of the sweet vibrations of live music. After all the cancellations, it’s become really important to us that we perform live and direct to our fans.

Excited to share with you our only performance of 2020… who’s joining? We’re performing LIVE from the iconic Dreamland in Margate, with all the maximalist production of a full festival set. Join us – live in Streamland 5th September 🌍🎪https://t.co/pgUJDIWyoE pic.twitter.com/lp7G2YrD4d — Hot Chip (@Hot_Chip) August 10, 2020

“We’ve teamed up with Streamland to play our only show this year – live with all the maximalist production of a full festival set. It’ll be streamed into your screens at high resolution. We’re pretty stoked about it and can’t wait for you to join us.”

The show will consist of three broadcasts at different times to cater for different time zones, but won’t be available to watch after its initial transmission.

Hot Chip’s last album came in 2019’s ‘A Bath Full of Ecstasy‘, which NME hailed in a four star review.

Hailing the contribution of the late Philippe Zdar on the record, NME wrote: “It’s a celebration of life in full technicolour and one that has come from Hot Chip opening the door – for the very first time in their career – to outside producers, Philippe Zdar (Cassius, Phoenix) and Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, David Byrne). Both have taken Hot Chip out of a comfort zone 19-years in the making, with McDonald challenging Taylor’s lyricism, Zdar their entire sound – and it’s Zdar’s influence that feels most significant.”