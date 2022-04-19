Hot Chip announce new album ‘Freakout/Release’ and share single ‘Down’

Hot Chip have announced details of their new album ‘Freakout/Release’ – you can hear their new single ‘Down’ below.

The forthcoming record will be the follow-up to the five-piece’s ‘A Bath Full Of Ecstasy’, which was released back in June 2019.

Hot Chip’s eighth studio album ‘Freakout/Release’ will be released on August 19 via Domino. Written and recorded in the band’s Relax & Enjoy studio in east London, the making of the album was particularly inspired by the band’s regular live cover of Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’.

“The idea of being out of control is always there in dance music, in a positive sense,” Hot Chip’s Al Doyle said in a press release in relation to the cover’s influence on the new album, with frontman Alexis Taylor adding: “By the time we were able to be back together, we were turning on a tap and having a lot of ideas being poured out quite quickly.”

In regards to the lyrical themes of ‘Freakout/Release’, Joe Goddard said: “We were living through a period where it was very easy to feel like people were losing control of their lives in different ways. There’s a darkness that runs through a lot of those tracks.”

‘Down’, the first single from ‘Freakout/Release’, has been released today (April 19), and you can watch the Douglas Hart and Steve Mackey-directed video for the track above.

‘Freakout/Release’ also features contributions from Soulwax, Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon and the London-based DJ and musician Lou Hayter.

You can see the tracklist and album artwork for Hot Chip’s ‘Freakout/Release’ below.

1. ‘Down’

2. ‘Eleanor’

3. ‘Freakout/Release’

4. ‘Broken’

5. ‘Not Alone’

6. ‘Hard To Be Funky’ (feat. Lou Hayter)

7. ‘Time’

8. ‘Miss The Bliss’

9. ‘The Evil That Men Do’ (feat. Cadence Weapon)

10. ‘Guilty’

11. ‘Out Of My Depth’

Hot Chip will perform a quartet of shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in September in support of their new album.

Tickets for these gigs go on general sale at 9am on Friday (April 22), and you’ll be able to buy tickets here – you can see the dates below.

September

21 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

22 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

23 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

24 – O2 Academy Brixton, London