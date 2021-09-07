Hot Chip, Brian Eno and more announced for Cardiff’s Festival of Voice

Hot Chip and Brian Eno are among the artists who will appear at the Festival of Voice in Cardiff in November.

The international arts event, which is usually held biennially at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff Bay, is returning this year after its 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival of Voice organisers are promising a “more intimate edition of the festival this year”, which will run from November 4-7 at the Millennium Centre.

Eno will deliver the festival’s opening keynote address, while the likes of Hot Chip, Tricky, Max Richter, Rachel Chinouriri, Biig Piig, Gruff Rhys and Arab Strap will all perform.

“It feels absolutely wonderful to be able to bring the Festival of Voice back after such a challenging time in our lives,” Wales Millennium Centre’s Artistic Director Graeme Farrow said. “We have 20 incredible acts performing over the four days and the fact that these events will be held on the Donald Gordon Theatre stage, with the audience on stage too will make these events truly special and intimate.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming many acts to Cardiff for their very first time and I can’t wait to celebrate and hear powerful voices from all over the world this year and every year from now on.”

You can find more information and tickets, including day passes, for Festival of Voice 2021 here.

