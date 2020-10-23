Hot Chip share new single ‘Straight to the Morning’, featuring Jarvis Cocker

Hot Chip have recruited Jarvis Cocker for the electronic outfit’s new single, ‘Straight to the Morning’.

The euphoric synth-pop cut features Cocker’s signature breathy vocals alongside lead singer Alexis Taylor, with the Pulp legend also contributing his own verse.

‘Straight to the Morning’ arrives alongside a RÉALITÉ-directed video that depicts a raucous slumber party. That also features Cocker, who appears in a Guitar Hero-esque video game sequence. Watch that below:

‘Straight to the Morning’ arrives just weeks after Hot Chip released their curated instalment of the legendary ‘Late Night Tales’ compilation series.

In addition to selecting tunes by the likes of Fever Ray, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Planningtorock, the band also contributed a handful of new tracks, along with a cover of the Velvet Underground‘s ‘Candy Says’.

The band’s last studio album was 2019’s ‘A Bath Full of Ecstasy’. In a four-star review, NME declared the record Hot Chip’s strongest in years, calling it “an album about being suffocated by the world around you and trying to find moments of joy within that world, however small, in order to survive”.

Meanwhile, Cocker released ‘Beyond the Pale’, the debut album from his new JARV IS… project in July of this year. That month, he and his bandmates performed a live-streamed concert from Peak Cavern in Derbyshire.

The Britpop icon followed it up earlier this month with an exclusive set at the Barbican in London, covering the Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus in Furs’ along with The Fall‘s ‘Big New Prinz’.