Hot Chip respond after Harry Styles’ briefly covers ‘Over And Over’ live

Hot Chip have responded after Harry Styles briefly performed one of their songs during a live show.

The pop star played a short amount of the band’s 2005 single ‘Over And Over’ during a recent show on his ongoing tour – and fan-captured footage of the moment was posted online.

Now, the indie-electronic band have addressed the cover on their social media pages. They announced, jokingly, that the former One Direction star is the newest addition to their line-up.

In the clip, Styles can be seen running back and forth across the stage, holding the Bi-sexual flag and singing the chorus to ‘Over And Over’. Members of the audience are also shown on the screen behind him, laughing as he performs the brief interlude between songs.

“Introducing the newest member of Hot Chip…” the band captioned the footage, re-posting it on Instagram.

Fans also took to the comments to share their support. “Love the idea of ‘Over and Over’ being a coming out song,” one wrote, while another agreed, adding that they “would love” to see the two join forces for a collaboration. Find the footage below.

Styles’ ties to Hot Chip extend further than his nod to the band onstage. The singer’s live drummer, Sarah Jones, is also a former member of the British synthpop band. She has also worked with a range of other acts throughout her career including Bat for Lashes and Bloc Party.

In other Styles news, the soloist is currently continuing with his ‘Love On Tour’ series of live performances, with the next scheduled appearance set to take place in Barcelona tomorrow (July 12).

Over the weekend it was reported that the singer was the latest musician to be hit while onstage after a fan hurled something from the crowd.

The incident took place during his show in Vienna on Saturday (July 8). Fan footage shows the singer holding his face in pain after he was hit by an object thrown by an audience member. It’s not yet clear what was thrown nor who was responsible.

The issue appears to be getting more frequent at live shows, with other artists including P!nk and Lil Nas X also having things thrown at them while they perform. The most prolific case happened to Bebe Rexha last month when she was hit in the face by a phone during her gig and was left needing stitches.

Elsewhere, following Styles’ London shows, a fan shared that she decided to name her baby in honour of his tour after he helped her reveal its gender onstage.