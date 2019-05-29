Hot Chip share new song ‘Melody of Love’ and announce huge Alexandra Palace show

"The song is about the importance of the transformative, non-verbal moment."

Hot Chip have shared new song ‘Melody Of Love’, as well as announcing their biggest ever show at Alexandra Palace.

Taken from new album ‘A Bath Full of Ecstasy‘, the new track started as a 12-minute instrumental track featuring a gospel sample, before the Alexis Taylor band transformed it into what they’re describing as a “bombastic explosion of Technicolor pop”.

“The song is about the importance of the transformative, non-verbal moment – ecstasy as personal happiness, but also of transcendence, of being outside oneself,” said the band in a statement.

As well as releasing new album ‘A Bath Full of Ecstasy’ on June 21, the London band will also play a massive show at Alexandra Palace on October 26. Tickets will go on sale from 9am on May 31.

Back in April, Hot Chip also released new single ‘Hungry Child’ as well as announcing details of the new album for the first time.

It sees them working with outside producers for the first time – having teamed up with Philippe Zdar (Cassius, Phoenix) and Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, David Byrne, Sampha).

While a big summer of festivals are also on the way, they appeared at All Points East last Friday where they supported the Chemical Brothers and delivered an impressive cover of The Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage‘.