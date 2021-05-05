Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods and Stereolab to headline End Of The Road Festival 2021

The line-up for End of the Road 2021 has been announced after the Wiltshire festival announced plans to go ahead this year.

Set to take place from September 2-5, the event will host headliners Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods and Stereolab, who join King Krule at the top of the bill.

Other newly announced artists include Radiohead‘s Jonny Greenwood, John Grant, Tinariwen and Arab Strap.

Artists previously confirmed for End of the Road 2021 include the likes of Shygirl, Little Simz, Tune-Yards, Squid and Arlo Parks. You can check out the new line-up in full below.

We worked really hard to bring you our 2020 line-up in 2021, but the world had other ideas. Much has changed since we announced our 2021 line-up in December and some of our pals from across the pond are no longer able to make it. pic.twitter.com/r3umRURyRA — EndOfTheRoadFestival (@EOTR) May 5, 2021

While the festival sold out in March, a new limited release of tickets will go on sale from May 20 on the official End Of The Road website.

The provisional return of festivals this summer comes after a series of pilot events took place in Liverpool last weekend as a test for the safe return of live events.

A clubbing event called The First Dance was held at the Bramley Moor Dock in the city, with no masks or social distancing necessary – see footage from that event here.

Last Sunday (May 2) saw Zuzu, The Lathums and Blossoms playing to 5000 fans in Liverpool’s Sefton Park.

It is hoped that the Government’s Events Research Programme will provide key data to support the reopening of live events and venues by way of mass testing.