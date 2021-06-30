Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor announces sixth solo album, ‘Silence’

Hot Chip‘s Alexis Taylor has announced his sixth solo album, ‘Silence’ – check out the single ‘Dying In Heaven’ below.

The musician/singer-songwriter will release the 12-track follow-up to 2018’s ‘Beautiful Thing’ on September 17 via AWAL, having largely composed the material in enforced isolation. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Arriving today (June 30), the emotional and expansive first preview of the upcoming record is accompanied by a cinematic official video, which was directed by Brian DeRan.

Advertisement

“Over the last year or so, confined to our homes and restricted in our activities, many of us have spent more time alone than we ever imagined, or wanted, facing a test of our resolve in extraordinary circumstances, and compelled to confront ourselves,” DeRan explained of the visuals.

“Our time in the desert nearly over, now is a time to take stock, cast off the shadows, and emerge into the world again, renewed and invigorated by the journey ahead.”

As for the full album, Taylor said: “I’m not religious myself, but the songs which deal with the idea of gospel music or religion, look at it from a distance (rather like the shaky hand-held lens through which we follow the action in Pasolini’s ‘Gospel According To Matthew’) and try to uncover its influence on music and on people in desperate circumstances.”

Other songs featured on the record include ‘Death Of Silence’, ‘Strange Strings’, ‘Melting Away’, ‘You’ve Changed Your Life’ and ‘Wollongong Waves’ – you can see the full tracklist below.

‘Dying In Heaven’ ‘Death Of Silence’ ‘House Of The Truth’ ‘Violence’ ‘Strange Strings’ ‘Thylacine’ ‘I Look To Heaven’ ‘Melting Away’ ‘Consequences’ ‘You’ve Changed Your Life’ ‘Silence’ ‘Wollongong Waves’

Advertisement

Alexis Taylor will showcase ‘Silence’ during a special live show held at Rio Cinema in Dalston, London on September 16. Tickets are available now from here.

Meanwhile, Hot Chip are set to headline End Of The Road Festival in September alongside Sleaford Mods, Stereolab and King Krule. They’ll also top the bill at next month’s Standon Calling, which confirmed yesterday (June 29) that it will go ahead at full capacity.