Hot Chip’s Felix Martin teams up with ‘Hey Duggee’ for ‘Summer Fun Mix’

Felix Martin of Hot Chip has joined forces with the team behind hit children’s animated series Hey Duggee for a new ‘Summer Fun Mix’.

The Mercury Music Prize & Grammy-nominated musician teamed up with the hit preschool brand to curate a collection of remixed tracks – each taken from the original series and given a refreshing electro-pop spin.

The ‘Hey Duggee: Summer Fun Mix’ spans 30 minutes and was released today on the brand’s official YouTube channel.

Songs remixed for the project include ‘The Welcome Badge’, a catchy original track which is designed to help Ukrainian refugee families feel at home in the UK, as well as more original songs including ‘Getting Ready’, ‘Duggee On The Dancefloor’, ‘The Feelings Song’ and ‘Hey Duggee Birthday’.

The collaboration stemmed from an A Capella Badge episode of Hey Duggee – which saw the creators of the series pay tribute to the band with an animated quartet of birds called Hot Cheep.

“I had a lot of fun stepping into the Hey Duggee universe for this mix and I’m looking forward to working more with the guys in Hot Cheep too,” Martin said of the new partnership.

Simon Clarke, Head of Digital Content, Kids & Family at BBC Studios Social agreed, adding: “Following on from the hugely positive reaction to the A Capella Badge episode from Hot Chip and Hey Duggee fans, commissioning Felix to remix original Duggee songs into a Summer Party compilation felt like a natural next step.

“We’re really pleased with his creation and think it’ll be the soundtrack to many family get-togethers and kids’ parties this summer!”

This is far from the first time that the animated children’s series – which has been the most streamed CBeebies show on BBC iPlayer for three consecutive years – has teamed up with a famous face. In January 2022, Sir David Attenborough teamed up with Hey Duggee for ‘The Green Planet Badge’, and in the previous September, The Body Coach Joe Wicks also joined to make ‘The Workout Badges’ series.

The CBeebies series has also made the leap from screen to stage with its Olivier Award-winning Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show, which will visit Chester and Swansea for its final tour dates of the summer. Find remaining tickets here.

In other Hot Chip news, the British indie band made their return with the single ‘Fire Of Mercy’ featuring Yunè Pinku earlier this month. The track marked their first since 2022 album ‘Freakout/Release’.

Elsewhere, the members also responded after pop sensation Harry Styles pulled out a brief cover of their hit 2005 track ‘Over And Over’ while playing a gig as part of his Love On Tour shows.

In the clip, Styles is seen running across the stage, holding the Bi-sexual flag and singing the chorus. “Introducing the newest member of Hot Chip…” the band captioned the footage, re-posting it on Instagram.