Joe Goddard of Hot Chip and former Wild Beasts frontman Hayden Thorpe have teamed up on a new collaborative single.

‘Unknown Song’ is the pair’s first collaboration, and is a danceable track inspired by a newfound feeling of connectivity whilst in lockdown.

Speaking of the track, Thorpe said: “The lockdown has really made it apparent how music allows us to feel a synchronicity with our fellow beings. In the absence of touch, music is that sensual meeting point,” with Goddard adding: “We are in the midst of a crisis but gaining that new appreciation of dancing together is a small positive that I hope to hold onto after all of this.” Hear ‘Unknown Song’ below.

‘Unknown Song’ is Thorpe’s first new music since the release of his debut solo album ‘Diviner’, which came out last year.

Reviewing the album, NME said: “The former Wild Beasts frontman’s first solo album is a collection of muted, lovelorn piano ballads that twists and reshapes the form into fascinating new spheres.”

Hot Chip, meanwhile, released new album ‘A Bath Full Of Ecstacy’ in June 2019, with NME calling it the band’s “strongest offering in years, where dance is an act of defiance.”

“Amidst all the experimentation and extremes of this impressive album is a message about life: bathing in the moments of ecstasy will ultimately enable us to cherish and value life more, something Taylor epitomises on emotive closer ‘No God’ where music is literally hope.”