Hotel room of A$AP Rocky’s manager reportedly raided by Swedish police

Will Richards

The rapper is still being held after his recent arrest

Swedish police have reportedly raided the hotel room of A$AP Rocky‘s manager.

In a new report by Fox News, it is claimed that the authorities in the country where A$AP has been held since his well-publicised arrest earlier this month raided the hotel room of his longtime manager John Ehmann on Friday (July 12).

The story claims that the raid took place around 8am, when Ehmann was issued with a search warrant. It then states that the officers took the manager’s mobile phone, demanding the passcode to review any messages or photos.

“[Ehmann] was completely taken aback,” Fox News were told by a source. “[He] had no idea what this was about. He never saw it coming.”

The manager recently posted a lengthy Instagram post giving his support to the online petition to free A$AP Rocky.

“For a man that has not been proven guilty to go through these conditions, while visiting a country to headline their festival, is troublesome,” he wrote. “To keep Rocky and his colleagues in jail is punishment before due process.

A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden last week (July 2) after been accused of assault. He has been ordered to be detained for two weeks while police investigate the claims against him.

In that time, an online petition calling for his release has gained over half a million signatures. Stars including Tyga and Tyler, The Creator have also shown their support, with Tyga cancelling a show in Sweden and Tyler vowing “no more Sweden for me, ever” with regards to future touring plans in the country.