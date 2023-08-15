HotWax share explosive new single ‘Drop’ and confirm Royal Blood support dates

HotWax have shared their new single ‘Drop’ and confirmed they will be supporting Royal Blood on their forthcoming UK and US dates.

The new track was mixed by Alan Moulder (Foo Fighters, Wet Leg) and marks the Hastings trio’s first new music since the release of their debut EP ‘A Thousand Times’.

The release is accompanied by a UFO-themed official music video directed by Josh Quinton, which you can view below.

“My aim for this video was to create an explosive & exciting journey through the band members’ brains that matches the exhilarating energy of the song, whilst also fusing their own personal style with my love for trashy 70s B movies and 90s kids TV,” said Quinton in a press release.

“I wanted to use the symbolism of space travel to represent the band’s momentum and fresh landing into the world whilst adhering to a strong DIY ethos and reaching maximum altitudes of fun.”

The trio will also be supporting Royal Blood on their forthcoming UK and US dates which kick off on October 20 at the O2 Apollo in Manchester. You can purchase tickets for the UK shows here and US dates here

They will also play two of their own UK headline shows at Colours in Hoxton on September and Manchester Deaf Institute on the following night (September 14). You can purchase tickets for those here.

Before that they will support The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs at All Points East on August 25 – find tickets here – and perform at this year’s Reading & Leeds festivals.

Speaking about the former, drummer Alfie Sayers recently told NME: “We almost feel guilty for being on the lineup poster. But equally, we want to relish the challenge: we’re currently unknown, and need to prove ourselves.”

Reviewing their ‘A Thousand Times’ EP, NME awarded it four stars and said it was “a roaring set of hugely promising takes on love, infatuation and the trials of teen life”.