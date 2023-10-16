Listen to HotWax’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

This week’s star of The Cover on NME, HotWax, have shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – listen to it below.

The Hastings trio are on this week’s (October 16) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read HotWax’s profile here, featuring photography by Fiona Garden.

The trio, composed of Talulah Sim-Savage, Lola Sam and Alfie Sayers, have compiled ‘You Are Invited…’, their key influences that inform the band’s sound. Jack White, PJ Harvey, The Dead Weather and more all feature. Their new EP ‘Invite Me, Kindly’ is released October 18, and they join Royal Blood on tour in the UK next week

Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

Speaking to NME, the band discussed their rise in the last six months and their formidable live show, one that caught the attention of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O. At London’s All Points East in August, ‘Maps’ in the YYY’s set was dedicated to the emerging band.

“I don’t know if it was because we were like, going insane at the front of the stage and she just felt bad for us…” Sim-Savage teased, with Sam adding: “I feel they could tell we were so excited so I think they knew it was gonna make our day.”

Read the full Cover story with HotWax here.