‘House Against Hate’ anti-racism march announced for London

An anti-racism protest rave march is to take place in London next month and will feature artists including The Blessed Madonna, Hot Chip (performing a DJ set) and Normski.

The ‘House Against Hate’ march will take place on March 16 and will travel through the streets of central London. The event will also coincide with the United Nations Anti-Racism Day calling for “the UK establishment to stop the hate.”

The “mobile protest” is organised by R3 Soundsystem and Black Artist Database, with support from Stand Up To Racism UK, Love Music Hate Racism, and HOMO-CENTRIC Records (as per Mixmag).

Check out the full list of acts playing at the event here:

A statement posting about the event from DJ Gideon said the “mobile protest unit will be hitting the streets of London along with thousands of demonstrators to protest against the racist, xenophobic, transphobic, anti-immigrant, genocide enabling contingent in the UK establishment.”

The post continued: “As the Tories ratchet up their anti-immigration rhetoric, as Trump plots his second attempt at dismantling US democracy and as Labour fail to call out Israel’s genocide, we must unite once again around our community soundsystem to protest against the global consolidation of rightwing power.”

“Bring banners, loudhailers and friends plus everything you need to kick-start the revolution. Watch this space for location announcements.”

Donations at the event will also be collected in support of Medical Aid For Palestinians (MAP), and protestors are encouraged to bring money to donate at the event.

IDLES recently spoke out in solidarity with Palestine at their ‘Tangk’ launch show in Brixton recently.

Enter Shikari also made a speech earlier this month (February 17) expressing solidarity with Palestine at their huge Wembley Arena gig.