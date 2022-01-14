House music veteran DJ Paulette announces book about her 30-year career in dance music

Manchester house music veteran DJ Paulette has announced a book that will explore her decades-long career in dance music.

Welcome To The Club: The Life And Lessons Of A Black Woman will be released via Manchester University Press in 2023, marking the DJ/producer’s first-ever book.

Welcome To The Club will cover her 30-year career as a “candid story”, digging into her experiences dealing with misogyny, racism, and classism within the music industry – “which still sadly characterise the dance music world and the broader industry”, reads a press release via The Bookseller.

Advertisement

The book has been described by its publisher as a “celebratory exploration of the music industry and an attempt to do justice to the often-invisible women who keep its heart beating”.

Oh yeah so this is the project that is keeping my brain 🧠 occupied for 2022 @ManchesterUP @darkeditorial I’m writing a book 📕 🤐😵‍💫🥰🙃👩🏾‍🎓🤓#welcometotheclub #blackwomandj #blackexcellence #BookClub #twitterbooks – thanks in advance to everyone who is on board for the ride. https://t.co/gwSHfYsZ2x — PAULETTE (@DJPAULETTE) January 10, 2022

“I am thrilled to be writing my first book with Manchester University Press,” DJ Paulette shared in a press statement.

“I tell my story with authenticity and humour, gathering together a stellar array of the electronic music industry’s icons, gatekeepers and fierce future forces who have joined me in this fantastic voyage to put the wider, underlying issues into perspective. It’s an epic and inspirational journey that I am excited to share with the world.”

The book will also feature contributions from fellow DJs Gilles Peterson, Norman Jay, Jamz Supernova, Dave Haslam, Sonique, Smokin Jo, and Jaguar.

Advertisement

DJ Paulette was notable for being one of two women to have had a residency at the former Haçienda venue in Manchester. She continued with residencies at Heaven and Ministry of Sound, before performing stints in Paris and Ibiza over the years.