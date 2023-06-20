Tributes paid after “rap legend” Big Pokey dies, aged 45

Tributes have been paid after rapper Big Pokey died after collapsing on stage on Sunday (June 18).

The 45-year-old Houston artist – real name Milton Powell – collapsed whilst performing at a bar in Beaumont, Texas, and was then taken to the hospital where he lat. His cause of death is still unknown as his family await the autopsy results.

Born in Houston, the hip-hop legend emerged as a member of the Screwed Up Click. They appeared on many early mixtapes of the Chopped-and-Screwed pioneer, DJ Screw. In his solo career, he released two albums, 1999 debut ‘Hardest Pit In The Litter’ and the 2000 follow-up ‘D-Game 2000’. In 2005, he featured on Paul Wall’s ‘Sittin’ Sidewayz’, which peaked at 93 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Advertisement

In a statement, his publicist said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends and his loyal fans.

“In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.’”

Fellow Southern hip-hop trailblazer Bun B paid tribute to Big Pokey on his Instagram: “Low-key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honour and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honour you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Houston rap legend Big Pokey died at 45 years old, according to a social media post shared by Bun B on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/9d8IVwF4G2 — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 18, 2023

Mayor of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner echoed Bun B’s sentiment, writing: “The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper [Big Pokey] family and friends. Though many called him ‘low key’, his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip-hop scene nationally.”

Advertisement

Another Southern rap legend, Slim Thug, described June 18 as a “sad day in the city” after the death of the “HTown legend.” The duo had collaborated together, including the 2008 album cut ‘U Can Hate’ from Pokey’s album, ‘Evacuation Notice’, and ‘Welcome 2 Houston’ on Slim Thug’s 2009 record ‘Boss Of All Bosses’.

Paul Wall meanwhile, shared a video of Pokey performing and noted: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that I make this post saying rest in peace to [Big Pokey]. What a great mentor and friend. A trendsetter and leader. I am so blessed to have known #BigPokey. My love, prayers, and condolences go out to your family. Rest in peace big bro. Sensei Forever #ripbigpokey.”

The famous jeweller, Jimmyxboi, also penned a tribute to the rapper, writing, “Long live the Sensei… them late night studio sessions at lake Olympia were unforgettable.”

The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends. Though many called him “low key”, his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful. st pic.twitter.com/5VI7nAL2V2 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 18, 2023

Fans also took to Twitter and Instagram to thank Pilton for “inspiring” them and for being a “rap legend”. On June 18, the Tuskegee University in Houston honoured Big Pokey with a live rendition of the 1999 single ‘Ball N Parlay’.

This is how impactful Big Pokey’s music was to the world. Here’s the Tuskegee University Marching Band playing “Ball N Parlay.” 🤘🏾💜🕊️ pic.twitter.com/59leQ5NAUL — HTX Hip-Hop Museum (@HTXHipHopMuseum) June 18, 2023

R.I.P. BIG POKEY who influenced every rapper from Houston 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/RYw8dsU8YU — F.A. THE PLUG (@fatheplug) June 18, 2023

In 2021, Big Pokey released his most recent album, ‘Sensei’. Last August, he featured on Megan Thee Stallion‘s sophomore album ‘Traumazine‘, alongside Sauce Walka and Lil’ Keke.

In March this year, the rapper dropped ‘Play Tha Game’ EP with J-Dawg.