Houston rapper Chucky Trill killed in highway shooting

Chucky Trill, the Houston rapper born Corey Detiege, has been killed in a highway shooting near Atlanta, police say.

Officers from Gwinnett County, Georgia responded to reports of a shooting on Interstate 85 around 3am Friday (March 5). They arrived at the scene to find Detiege in a parked vehicle, having been shot at least once.

The 33-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are asking any eye-witnesses to come forward.

“We do not know or have a description of the suspect vehicle in this shooting and we don’t know a motive at this time,” Cpl. Collin Flynn of the Gwinnett County Police Department told WSB-TV Atlanta.

It is not yet known whether Detiege’s death is connected to another fatal shooting which took place along a highway in the Atlanta area one hour earlier.

According to Boneafied Management, Chucky Trill had been in Atlanta for the NBA All-Star Game. In an Instagram post, Detiege’s manager, Bone, paid tribute to the late emcee.

“I really don’t know what to say right now. I’m so fucked up,” he wrote.

“It shouldn’t be this hard to be a rapper but it is these days. Something has to change”.

An up-and-coming rapper in the Houston scene, Chucky Trill had already collaborated with the likes of Lil KeKe, Propain, J-Dawg and Trapboy Freddy. He released one album in his career, 2018’s ‘Music For The Soul’.

Bone told The Houston Chronicle that Detiege had been working on two albums, ‘Cartel Baby’ and ‘No Rumors’, prior to his death.