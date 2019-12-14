How to get tickets for Harry Styles’ tiny London show next week

Harry Styles has announced he will be playing at a “tiny” show in London next week, with the location remaining top secret for now.

The chance to buy tickets will be available to fans who purchase any album format of ‘Fine Line’ before 3pm GMT on Tuesday (December 17). After ordering from Styles’ official online store, fans will receive a unique access code via email.

Tickets will then go on sale on December 18 at 12pm.

Watch the video for the singer’s new single ‘Adore You’ below, which NME described as a call to community: “When so much of the world is so toxic, and especially with an incredibly tense election campaign rumbling on and dividing the country, it’s a touching message that we could benefit from unpacking.”

The location for the London gig – Styles’ first headline show in the city since playing two sold-out nights at The O2 Arena in April of last year – will be announced at 9am the following day (December 19).

Styles has also partnered with Live Nation Merchandise to create ‘Fine Line’ pop-up activations across London, New York City, and Los Angeles. As well as featuring designs exclusive to each city, items will also include Styles’ new album artwork and his “mantra”: “Treat people with kindness”.

In a four-star review of ‘Fine Lines’, NME wrote: “For the most part, Styles’ second album is a total joy. It’s an elegant combination of the ex-boybander’s influences, slick modern pop and his own roguish charm.”