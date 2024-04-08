How to watch Vampire Weekend’s show to mark US solar eclipse today

Vampire Weekend are playing a special live-streamed show to mark the US total solar eclipse today (April 8) – find out how to watch below.

The NYC band will take to the stage at the scenic Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas at 12pm CT (6pm BST), with their performance scheduled to run until approximately 2:30pm CT (8:30pm BST).

The eclipse – which will be visible across the US, Mexico and Canada – is set to reach totality at 1:36pm CT, resulting in a breathtaking one-to-two minutes of darkness during gig.

Fans can tune in to watch the full show live online via the streaming platform Veeps, where you can sign up to claim a free ticket. The performance will also be available to view on-demand, exclusively for Veeps All Access subscribers.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon lines up perfectly between the Earth and the sun, blocking out the sunlight. North America won’t see the celestial phenomenon again for 21 years.

Vampire Weekend are performing in Austin in support of their fifth album ‘Only God Was Above Us’, which was released last Friday (April 5). In a four-star review, NME wrote: “It’s an ambitious concoction of sounds that don’t seem to exist in the same realm, yet intertwine naturally beneath [frontman Ezra] Koenig’s increasingly sullen vocals.”

The band will head out on tour in North America, as well as in Europe, the UK and Ireland this year. Vampire Weekend are due to perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton next month.

Other festival appearances for the season include Primavera Sound, Kilby Block Party and Hinterland.