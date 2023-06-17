Hozier announces 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Hozier has announced details of a 2023 UK and Ireland headline tour – get full details below and buy tickets here.

The new dates will follow an existing run of July dates and come ahead of the Irish singer’s new album ‘Unreal Unearth’.

The new album will come out on August 18 and was recently previewed by new single ‘Francesca’.

After his summer tour and a run of US dates in September, Hozier will now play gigs in Europe and the UK in November and December.

See the new and existing UK and Ireland tour dates below. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on June 23. You can buy yours here.

JUNE 2023

25 – Glasgow, Queens Park



JULY 2023

2 – Halifax, Piece Hall

3 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

5 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

6 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

8 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

9 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

21 – London, Alexandra Palace Park

DECEMBER 2023

10 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

11 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

15 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

17 – Belfast, SSE Arena



Ahead of the announcement of the new album, Hozier shared a new EP called ‘Eat Your Young’.

It marked his first release in four years, following his second full-length album, ‘Wasteland, Baby!’, which was released in 2019. The songs featured — ‘Eat Your Young’, ‘All Things End’ and ‘Through Me (The Flood)’ — will also be featured on his upcoming third studio release.