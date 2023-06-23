Hozier announces Glastonbury secret set today alongside release of new single ‘Unknown / Nth’

Hozier has confirmed that he’ll perform a set at Glastonbury Festival today (June 23), as he releases his new single ‘Unknown / Nth’.

The Irish soloist wrote in a Tweet that he is “thrilled” to be playing the festival’s Woodsies stage (FKA John Peel Stage) tonight at 7.30pm BST.

With the news comes the release of ‘Unknown / Nth’, a glacial new song that features on the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album ‘Unreal Unearth’.

Speaking about the track, Hozier said: “The title comes from the expression of an unknown but large number, i.e. ‘Nth’. The song reflects on having your heartbroken by someone you trusted. You think you learned, and it happens again.

“It also recalls ‘Ninth’ or the 9th circle [in Dante’s Inferno] of treachery. The song throws away the old premise of angelhood. None of us are angels. We are all going to break someone else’s heart or hurt another person. Musically, there was a minimalist approach. In that cold empty place, something else happened.”

Thrilled to announce I’ll be playing @glastonbury again in a not-so-secret set this evening (Friday)! See you at 7.30pm, WoodSIES stage 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SbrA3EX8YQ — Hozier (@Hozier) June 23, 2023

Hozier’s third album is released on August 18 (pre-order here) and has already been previewed by the songs ‘Francesca’, ‘All Things End’ and ‘Eat Your Young’.

Earlier this month the artist shared details of a 2023 UK and Ireland headline tour. The new dates will follow an existing run of July dates.

After his summer tour and a run of US dates in September, Hozier will now play gigs in Europe and the UK in November and December.

See the new and existing UK and Ireland tour dates here. Any remaining tickets are available to buy here.

