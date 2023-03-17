Hozier shares introspective new EP ‘Eat Your Young’ and announces UK tour dates

Hozier has released a new EP ‘Eat Your Young’, and announced a series of UK shows. Check out dates and ticket details below.

The three-track EP sees Hozier celebrate 10 years since the release of his seminal debut single, ‘Take Me To Church’, which was certified six times platinum in the US.

Available now, ‘Eat Your Young’ marks his first release in four years, following his second full-length album, ‘Wasteland, Baby!’, which was released in 2019. The songs featured — ‘Eat Your Young’, ‘All Things End’ and ‘Through Me (The Flood)’ — will also be featured on his upcoming third studio release, ‘Unreal Unearth’.

“This EP marks my first release of 2023, with a number of songs to drop over the coming months followed by the full album,” Hozier said. “It’s always a gift to be able to release new music into the world and an added joy to do so on a Birthday. I’m thrilled to have announced tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come.”

According to Hozier, the upcoming album will be centred around Dante’s epic poem, Inferno, and explore themes of gluttony and heresy. It is set for release later this year.

Alongside the new EP, Hozier has also announced a series of UK tour dates, which kick off this June. This includes dates at London’s Alexandra Palace Park and Cardiff Castle. Numerous US tour dates have also been announced, featuring an appearance at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale next Friday and will be available here – find a list of UK dates below.

JUNE

Sunday 25 – Glasgow, Queens Park

JULY

Sunday 2 – Halifax, Piece Hall

Monday 3 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Wednesday 5 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

Thursday 6 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

Saturday 8 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Sunday 9 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Friday 21 – London, Alexandra Palace Park

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Irish musician will make an appearance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, in a bid to raise money to support Turkey and Syria.

Taking place on April 15, Hozier will join Marcus Mumford, Anna Calvi and more, with all funds set to benefit War Child and the Turkey Mozaik Foundation in light of the deadly recent earthquakes. Tickets are available now.