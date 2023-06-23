Hozier plays surprise set at Glastonbury 2023

Hozier has taken to the Woodsies Stage for a surprise set at Glastonbury. Check out the full setlist and footage below.

The Irish singer-songwriter announced his plans to take to the stage earlier today (June 24), following anticipation about the ‘Secret Slot’ listed on the Woodsies line-up.

Throughout the 13-song setlist, Hozier covered tracks from throughout his career, including early hits including ‘From Eden’ and ‘Take Me To Church’, as well as a couple of his new singles — ‘Eat Your Young’ and ‘Francesca’ — taken from his upcoming album ‘Unreal Unearth’.

Mid-way through the set, he also used the surprise performance to celebrate his return to the Glastonbury stage for the fourth time, following appearances in 2014, 2015 and 2019. “I couldn’t tell you what a joy it is to be back at Glastonbury,” he began. “I feel [more] at home every time I come here”.

Check out the full setlist below, as well as footage from the Woodsies performance below.

Hozier’s Glastonbury setlist was:

1. ‘Eat Your Young’

2. ‘From Eden’

3. ‘Jackie And Wilson’

4. ‘To Be Alone’

5. ‘Dinner & Diatribes’

6. ‘Would That I’

7. ‘Francesca’

8. ‘Work Son’

9. ‘Someone New’

10. ‘Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene’

11. ‘Almost (Sweet Music)’

12. ‘Movement’

13. ‘Take Me To Church’

Hozier performing Take me to church tonight in his secret slot at Glastonbury Festival 💛

🎥: jennarivers_|ig pic.twitter.com/QJVhNv0xDM — Best Of Hozier (@bestofhozier_) June 23, 2023

🧡💜 Francesca 💜🧡 at @glastonbury

Love how this song ends here! 😍 📹 personal recording pic.twitter.com/qLDvLrifX7 — Nath (@Ermione42) June 23, 2023

In other news, Hozier today shared ‘Unknown/Nth’ the third single from his upcoming album. Discussing the track, the singer-songwriter said: “The title comes from the expression of an unknown but large number, i.e. ‘Nth’. The song reflects on having your heartbroken by someone you trusted. You think you learned, and it happens again.”

‘Unreal Unearth’ is set for release on August 18 and can be pre-ordered here.

In other Glastonbury happenings, mystery band The Churnups were revealed to be the Foo Fighters, who took the the Pyramid Stage for a one hour performance earlier today. During the set, frontman Dave Grohl was joined by his daughter Violet to perform ‘Show Me How’ from new album ‘But Here We Are‘.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.