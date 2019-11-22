Listen to Hozier’s politically charged new live song ‘Jackboot Jump’

Here's a new one form Hozier

Hozier has shared a politically charged new live song, ‘Jackboot Jump’, which you can listen to below.

Hozier wrote the song while on tour as a tribute to the traditional protest songs of artists including Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie. Hozier wrote it “in light of current political unrest and oppressive regimes,” according to a press release.

The recording features Hozier and drummer Rory Doyle and is the footage was recorded during his recent show in El Paso.

Discussing the track, Hozier says: “I’m excited to share this new track ‘Jackboot Jump,’ which is the first piece of new music coming early next year.

“This song was written and recorded live on the road, so it seems fitting to share it now while the tour wraps up. Thank you for letting me share it with you at these shows if you caught it. Much love!” You can listen to the track here.”

In an NME interview earlier this year, Hozier spoke exclusively about his first new album in four years, ‘Wasteland Baby!’ He said:

“It’s trying to look at the warm centre of human kindness and you find that in ‘Wasteland, Baby!’,” he explained. “While there’s other songs on there that have doom and gloom and might touch upon it, Wasteland Baby goes straight for it. It lets us imagine how the worlds might end in a very real sense. But as long as there’s people, that ‘You and I’, there’s always potential for kindness and that is something to be hopeful about.”

The record also saw Hozier delivering one of his most soulful tracks to date on ‘Nina Cried Power’. The song featured on his 2018 EP of the same name and saw him collaborating with the legendary Mavis Staples.

“She was a total hero. We crossed paths a few times on the last tour and there was talk of us working together. But when that song came about, it made sense to have her. It was a thank you note to artists who have imbued their work with that sense of protest,” he told NME.

“It was really important for me to ask Mavis if she’d be part of that song and thankfully she was up for it.”

Hozier will play two sold out shows at Dublin’s 3Arena on the December 10 and 11.