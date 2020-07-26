Hudson Mohawke releases surprise new EP ‘Heart Of The Night’

Hudson Mohawke has shared a surprise new EP – stream ‘Heart Of The Night’ below.

The release, which the producer describes as a “little ep of classic rnb bootlegs I’ve made over the years,” features reworkings of tracks by Beyoncé, Sean Paul and more.

The Scottish producer hasn’t released a new solo album since his 2015 record ‘Lantern’, though last year he returned to his collaboration with Lunice under the name TNGHT.

On the new EP, HudMo remixes Christina Milian’s ‘Dip It Low’, Beyoncé and Sean Paul’s ‘Baby Boy’, and more.

The new EP comes alongside a new t-shirt, created by HudMo in collaboration with lauded satirical cartoonist Chris (Simpsons artist). The producer describes the shirt as “a special love letter I received from Chris from our ongoing penpal friendship”.

Listen to the ‘Heart Of The Night’ EP and download for free via Bandcamp below.

Hudson Mohawke – ‘Heart Of The Night’ tracklisting:

01 Baby Boy (Beyoncé and Sean Paul remix)

02 Frawwgy

03 Dip It Low (Christina Milian remix)

04 Get Up (Ciara remix)

Earlier this year, Hudson Mohawke teamed up with Tiga for new track ‘Love Minus Zero’. Describing the track, NME wrote: “All powerhouse production and skittering break-neck beats, this team-up from Tiga and Hudson Mohawke will kick-start your socially distanced dance party.”