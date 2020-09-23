Hudson Mohawke’s ‘Chimes’ soundtracks new Joe Biden campaign video

Hudson Mohawke‘s track ‘Chimes’ has been used as the soundtrack to a new Joe Biden campaign video – you can watch it below.

Lifted from the Scottish producer’s 2014 EP of the same name, the song plays over footage of the Democratic presidential frontrunner as a number of his high-profile supporters urge viewers to vote.

The clip was posted to Biden’s official Twitter profile yesterday (September 22) to mark National Voter Registration Day, and was subsequently brought to the attention of HudMo by some of his followers.

“The last four years come down to the next 42 days. This is our moment — and if you vote, we’ll win,” Biden captioned the ad.

“Thank you Joe, very cool!” Hudson Mohawke wrote on Twitter, in reference to Donald Trump’s infamous reaction to being endorsed by Kanye West. The producer also retweeted a number of fans who approved of the advert.

The last four years come down to the next 42 days. This is our moment — and if you vote, we’ll win. Head to https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB and get registered today. #NationalVoterRegistrationDay pic.twitter.com/jsFBz2NkXN — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 22, 2020

Thank you Joe, very cool! https://t.co/Id2eqcCOZF — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the likes of Billie Eilish, Rihanna and Camila Cabello have taken to social media to back National Voter Registration Day. Eilish, who last month performed during the Democratic National Convention event, pleaded with her fans to not “waste any more time” in registering to vote.

“This election will have a huge impact on us, and this year four million Americans will turn 18 before November. Your voice matters. Make sure you use it’,” she said.

Last month, Hudson Mohawke released a new compilation called ‘Poom Gems’, which followed up on his surprise ‘Heart Of The Night’ EP from earlier this summer. His latest solo studio album, ‘Lantern’, came out in 2015.