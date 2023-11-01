Huey Lewis And The News are bringing a musical to Broadway in 2024

Huey Lewis And The News have announced plans to bring a musical to Broadway next year.

The Heart Of Rock And Roll, which previously debuted in San Diego in 2018, will begin with previews at The James Earl Jones Theatre on March 29, 2024, ahead of its opening night on April 22.

Described as a “raucous rom-com,” the musical includes Lewis’ most famous songs including ‘The Power Of Love’ which famously featured in Back To The Future, ‘Workin’ For A Livin”, ‘Stuck With You’, and ‘If This Is It’.

The official synopsis (via Deadline) reads: “The Heart Of Rock And Roll centres on a couple of thirty-somethings who know exactly what they want from life – until they find each other. It’s going to take ‘The Power of Love’ – and a little help from their friends – to show them the way.”

Casting for the Broadway production is yet to be announced.

“Working on our show has been so gratifying,” said Lewis in a statement. “I’ve always been a storyteller, and it’s a thrill to see my songs woven together in service of a fantastic, new story. That it will all take place on the world’s most prestigious stage – Broadway – just makes the ride that much sweeter.”

Producer Hunter Arnold added: “Huey Lewis’s song catalogue is not just music – it’s a powerful bridge to an era when our hearts danced freely, love knew no bounds, and every moment was a celebration of life. This show is more than nostalgia; it is remedy for our age of anxiety and a joyful gift to Broadway audiences.”

Earlier this year, Lewis revealed that he still has yet to see Christian Bale’s 2000 film American Psycho, which featured his band’s hit ‘Hip To Be Square’.