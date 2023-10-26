Huey Morgan hits out at current line-up of Fun Lovin’ Criminals

Former Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman Huey Morgan has hit out at the band’s current line-up on social media.

The New York City group announced Morgan’s departure in late 2021, writing in a statement: “We wish him all the best with his endeavours.” They went on to say that the remaining members would “continue as Fun Lovin’ Criminals”.

Currently, Fun Lovin’ Criminals is a trio comprising Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser, Frank Benbini and Naim Cortazzi. Morgan formed the band in 1993 with Leiser and Steve Borgovini, the latter of whom left in 1999. Drummer Benbini joined the line-up in 2003.

Advertisement

Leiser revealed after Morgan’s exit that he would be the replacement lead singer, with Cortazzi stepping in as the new guitarist.

In a post on X/Twitter yesterday (October 25), Morgan wrote: “For the record I’m not in the @funlovincrims anymore. It’s the original keyboard player [Leiser] pretending to be me and 2 guys from Leicester.”

He went on to describe the current iteration of the band as a “sad & creepy tribute act”. You can see the post below.

for the record I'm not in the @funlovincrims anymore. It's the original keyboard player pretending to be me and 2 guys from leicester. sad & creepy tribute act now y'all. — Huey (@OfficialHuey) October 25, 2023

In a previous update, Morgan claimed that FLC had “blocked” him online and he accused them of “trying to pull a fast one” on fans. “[They] don’t want y’all to know I’m not in the band anymore,” he added.

During an Instagram Live broadcast in March 2022, Leisner and Benbini said that their relationship with Morgan had become “strained” prior to his departure (via the Mail Online).

Advertisement

The pair claimed that their former bandmate had decided he didn’t want to tour with the group, and instead wanted to focus on presenting and DJing.

Morgan’s latest statement comes as Fun Lovin’ Criminals prepare to head out on a special tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their second studio album, 1998’s ‘100% Colombian’.

The trio are scheduled to perform a string of shows in the UK and Ireland this December. You can find their full live itinerary and buy any remaining tickets here.

Morgan is also well known for his career as a DJ and presenter on BBC 6 Music and beyond. The Huey Show currently airs on the station between 10am and 1pm on Saturdays, and he has previously hosted programmes on Radio 2.