Huge auction of vinyl from BBC archives to take place this month

A big auction consisting of thousands of BBC archival equipment and vinyl is set to take place this month.

Run by Omega Auctions – who have been granted access to the BBC archives – the listing is filled with rare vinyl, equipment and BBC memorabilia, ready for a hefty series of online sales. The auction is a treasure trove for vinyl collectors and BBC fans.

Things on offer include hard-to-find analogue kits and essential LPs which have been sourced from one of the best music archives in the world. Speaking about the collection, Omega Auctions tweeted: “This does not constitute the entirety of the BBC’s vinyl archive which is very much still intact. This is largely the duplicate copies of LPs – so that collection can be moved and better stored for the future.”

The first selection of the auction is currently open for bids at the moment, including items such as a 1930s BBC stopwatch, a “foyer” neon sign, a Pink Floyd rarities LP pack, The Beatles ‘Please Please Me’ LP pressings pack and more.

Other highlights of the lot include an original 1970s ‘On Air’ lightbox, an SST Records LP Collection – which includes pressings of Black Flag‘s ‘Loose Nut’, ‘Family Man’ and ‘The Process of Weeding Out’, Husker Dü‘s ‘Zen Arcade’ and Minutemen‘s ‘3-way tie (For Last)’ – an original pressing of David Bowie’s self-titled LP, and an original pressing of ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ with the UK ‘Tonny’ original sleeve dress on the cover.

In other BBC news, The Last Dinner Party were recently named the winner of the BBC’s Sound of 2024 poll.

The London-based indie band and NME 100 alumni, made up of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, were chosen as winners by a panel of over 140 music industry experts and artists.

The band beat out Olivia Dean, who came second, and Peggy Gou, Tyla and Elmiene, who rounded out the top five spots.