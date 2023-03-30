Huge electronic names announced for Flow Festival 2023

Flow Festival has announced the line-up for its electronic program in 2023 – see the full list of names below.

The Helsinki-based festival will take place between August 11-13 this year, with headliners including Blur, Wizkid, Lorde and Christine & The Queens joining the likes of FKA twigs, Caroline Polachek, Suede and Devo.

On the line-up for the festival’s dance stage, named the Resident Advisor Front Yard, are Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa, Folamour, Jyoty, Kerri Chandler, Chaos In The CBD and more.

See the full line-up below.

Flow brings a group of club music's hottest stars to the festival in cooperation with the world's leading electronic music online media @residentadvisor. Flow's RA Front Yard will feature Eris Drew & Octo Octa, Kerri Chandler, Folamour, Jyoty and more! https://t.co/BRo9IS0BVJ pic.twitter.com/qPZrPheyLj — Flow Festival (@flowfestival) March 30, 2023

Tickets for Flow Festival 2023 are on sale now – you can purchase yours here.

The festival made its return last year for the first time since before the COVID pandemic, with acts including Fontaines D.C., Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Gorillaz gracing its stage at the historical Suvilahti, a former power plant area in the city.

Praising its climate-conscious ethic in a review of the 2019 festival, NME wrote: “Here are a list of things that you can do at Flow Festival: eat Michelin Starred hotdogs, watch some of the biggest artists on the planet and then save it as well, all at the same time. How many festivals can you say that about?

“Mind you, Helsinki’s Flow Festival isn’t really like other festivals. It was one of the first on the planet to become carbon neutral, it takes place in a power station and is as much about the unusual and niche as it is the mainstream.”