A huge number of musicians have pledged their support to Jeremy Corbyn and Labour as the UK goes to the polls on general election day.

Last night, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray called on fans to support Labour saying “I wouldn’t normally say anything on this but tomorrow feels unique. It always matters. But it matters more tomorrow.

“I genuinely think that If you believe in hope, and you believe in a system that is fairer – then, like mine, the “X” will be next to Labour tomorrow.”

Others who’ve now come out to pledge their support also include Glastonbury’s Michael Eavis, M.I.A., The Chemical Brothers’ Ed Simmons, Wolf Alice, Sleaford Mods, Little Mix, Big Narstie, Nadine Shah, Portishead’s Geoff Barrow – and many more.

Little Mix said they will be voting Labour “for many reasons” and added “I believe in their manifesto. Coming from a working class background, I know it’s important that we have a government which supports everyone and not the few. We need to save our NHS.”

You can see some of the many artists supporting Labour below.

Labour. — Nadine Shah (@nadineshah) December 12, 2019

TORIES OUT — Nadine Shah (@nadineshah) December 11, 2019

Voting labour boris ur a penis #bdl u cunt that is all — Big Narstie BDL (@bignarstie) December 11, 2019

I wouldn't normally say anything on this but tomorrow feels unique. It always matters. But it matters more tomorrow. I genuinely think that If you believe in hope, and you believe in a system that is fairer – then, like mine, the "X" will be next to Labour tomorrow. 🌹 — Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) December 11, 2019

Use your head and vote with your heart tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Ar09a5hhqM — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 11, 2019

Today’s the day! Use your vote and claim your future. Check if you’re area would benefit from a tactical vote here https://t.co/A9RwAt8YMM we are voting @UKLabour @jeremycorbyn for a kinder future ❤️🌹@BorisJohnson get back in the fridge 🙄 — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) December 12, 2019

Not to be big headed but he's litterly talking about me!!! I CAME to UK MAY 85. @jeremycorbyn pic.twitter.com/aYruoxqKLu — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) December 12, 2019

🌺 JC 4 PM 🌺 https://t.co/DShXZpyVVB — Emeli Sande (@emelisande) December 11, 2019

Let's get rid of Boris Johnson on Thursday https://t.co/GXPSNXHXLP — ed simons (@eddychemical) December 12, 2019

Chuck the government and chuck boris 😭😭😭 — Jaykae (@Jaykae10) December 12, 2019

Vote tactically. Get rid of the cunts. pic.twitter.com/YraNPAKwaG — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) December 11, 2019

Vote for hope pic.twitter.com/kzs5Vm0eWy — Daniel Avery (@danielmarkavery) December 12, 2019

Don’t forget to get out and vote today everyone. This country and everybody in it doesn’t deserve any more years of Boris Johnson’s bullshit. Imagine having a government that actually had respect for its population, the NHS, the environment and the truth. 👊🏼 #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/exvUSWaqbd — BASTILLE (@bastilledan) December 12, 2019

Someone asked why we post about politics here. Austerity made life very hard for my mum and contributed to my dad’s death in 2016. My wife who is not British no longer feels welcome in the UK. So it’s personal. I hate the Tories. Please help vote them out. Felix

❤️NHS❤️🇪🇺 — Hot Chip (@Hot_Chip) December 11, 2019

Vote Labour and be a part of the generation that saved the NHS.🌹 — Martha 🌹 (@MarthaDIY) December 12, 2019

VOTE LABOUR 🗳 — slowthai (@slowthai) December 12, 2019

If you’re in the UK, then make sure you use your vote today, and use it wisely. Vote for the many, not for the few. pic.twitter.com/8iFae2FveD — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) December 12, 2019

Here's something to put a spring in your step on election morning. If these numbers hold up we are in hung parliament territory with an anti-Johnson majority. Get out there tomorrow and do whatever you have to do to VOTE THE TORIES OUT!! https://t.co/usjvGIMWPA — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) December 11, 2019

IM VOTING LABOUR. ❤️ — Geoff Barrow (@jetfury) December 12, 2019

VOTE VOTE VOTE!!! It is very important. Do your own research of course, but it’s clear as day to me. 🙏🏿❤️🇬🇧 #JC4PM2019 pic.twitter.com/miFf74LakI — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 12, 2019

It comes after Pete Doherty urged fans not to vote for the Conservative Party during The Libertines’ Manchester show earlier this week.

Dua Lipa has also aired her support of Labour on social media, while Charli XCX called on her followers to back a party “who support LGBTQ rights and minorities”.

“This is the most important election in a generation and YOUR vote counts,” Lipa captioned a breakdown of Labour’s stance on issues such as mental health, equality, LGBT+, and climate change.

Stormzy, meanwhile, received praise from Jeremy Corbyn for urging his fans to register to vote. The ‘Vossi Bop’ artist’s message resulted in a huge spike in registrations last month.