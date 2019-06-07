Huge queues as fans camp out to buy Kanye West’s latest Yeezy Boosts

Mayhem.

Kanye West has sparked huge queues across the UK after his latest shoe collaboration with Adidas went on sale.

Adidas announced on Thursday that it would be releasing the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 in ‘Black Static’ today (June 7), sparking huge queues outside sports shops from the early hours.

Photos posted on Twitter show large crowds of fans gathering outside stores in the UK and Europe in a bid to get their hands on the £180 shoes.

Those who opted to stay at home have experienced similar scenes, with sites including Footlocker and JD Sports crashing under the weight of heavy traffic.

One user wrote: “Trying to cop these new black yeezy 350 boosts. Was in a queue for like 1hour 30+ Footlocker is down so there’s no way imma cop them.”

Another said: “More queues outside footlocker, that is not open yet. Many with JD bags trying to “cop” multiple pairs.”

A third added: “What donut at @FootLockerEU keeps taking on these big Yeezy drops when their website obviously can’t handle increased traffic. It happens every fucking time it’s just straight incompetence now.”

Footage obtained by the Daily Mirror also appears to show a bouncer attempting to push people away from a locked shop door as they attempt to enter.