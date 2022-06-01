Hugh Jackman praises Stray Kids member Hyunjin for his artistic skills

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has praised Stray Kids’ Hyunjin for a painting the K-pop idol uploaded to the group’s Instagram.

Yesterday (May 31), the K-pop idol had taken to the boyband’s shared Instagram account to upload a timelapse video of him working on a new painting. The oil-on-canvas piece is titled ‘공중(空中)’, translated to mean ‘in the air’. Hyunjin also included a picture of the final product in his post.

Shortly after the post had been uploaded, Hugh Jackman took to the comments to praise Hyunjin’s artistic skills. “An amazing artist you are,” the Greatest Showman actor wrote in his brief comment, which has since amassed over 108,000 likes at the time of writing.

Hyunjin quickly wrote back in response to Jackman’s compliment, writing: “Thank you, I’m very honoured”, complete with a heart hands emoji.

This is notably not the first online interaction between Jackman and the boyband, who got\ acquainted in May last year following a series of interactions between Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and the group, following Stray Kids’ viral Deadpool-inspired performance on Kingdom: Legendary War.

Reynolds had declared himself a “fan” of the group and dubbed leader Bang Chan his “new favourite Australian”, in reference to his ongoing “feud” with Jackman. Following that. the Australian actor had tweeted Stray Kids in response, saying he “worries” for the group now that Reynolds is a fan. “Gotta watch out for my fellow Australians. Hi Felix,” he wrote at the time.

“Luckily all our members are just like him so we reckon we’ll be able to handle him,” Bang Chan and Felix wrote back, through the group’s shared Twitter page.

In other Stray Kids news, the JYP Entertainment boyband recently added three new shows to their sold-out North American ‘Maniac’ tour – an additional night in Seattle and two new shows in the Californian city of Anaheim. Stray Kids will be kickstarting the North American leg of the tour this July.