Hulu sets June release for XXXTentacion documentary ‘Look At Me’

After being premiered at SXSW earlier this week, Look At Me – a documentary following the controversial life and career of the late XXXTentacion – has received an official release date of June 10.

Produced by FADER Films, Look At Me has been picked up for distribution by Hulu, where it will be available to stream in North American territories. Details of its international release are yet to be confirmed, though it’s likely the film will hit Disney+ in areas where the streamer hosts its Star Originals brand.

Per an official synopsis, the Sabaah Folayan-helmed documentary – which has been in production since at least 2017 – features “frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners” as well as “unseen archival footage”.

Advertisement

The film doesn’t shy away from XXXTentacion’s litany of controversies, as the blurb promises to offer “a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation”.

Folayan expounded on the sensitive nature of the subject matter in a press release, saying: “I decided to tell this story because while violence is inexcusable, it is not unintelligible. It has interpersonal roots and generational pathways for both abusers and survivors. I am hopeful that with care from the collective, cycles of violence can be interrupted.

“Movements like #MeToo have spotlighted the need for improvement in the way masculinity is performed in society. But when, where and how can this positive change take place? There is no certain solution but what is clear is that the criminal justice and deportation systems are doing more harm than good.

“Titled after the viral single that marked the beginning of his notoriety, Look At Me: XXXTentacion challenges viewers not to look away from the nuances of Jahseh Onfroy’s story, both in public and behind the scenes. His story, and his family and community’s tragic loss, begs us to imagine how different our world would be if we had systems in place to nurture and support youth and families through mental health and other challenges.”

Advertisement

XXXTentacion was fatally shot in 2018 when he was just 20-years-old. Prior to his death, he’d been at the centre of domestic abuse allegations filed by an ex-girlfriend, which he later admitted to in a secret recording obtained by the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office.

His estate continued to release his music posthumously, including the albums ‘Skins’ and ‘Bad Vibes Forever’, the latter of which NME awarded three stars in a review.

Last month, the rapper’s 2018 album ‘?’ became the most streamed hip-hop album in Spotify’s history, surpassing Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ record from the same year. Thus far, it’s charted over 7.884billion plays on the platform.