Listen to Hundred Reasons roll back the years on ‘New Glasses’

Hundred Reasons have released their anthemic new single ‘New Glasses’. Check it out below.

In October, the band announced that they would be releasing their first new album in over 15 years, with ‘Glorious Sunset’ set to arrive in February.

‘New Glasses’ is the second single to be shared from the new album, following on from title track ‘Glorious Sunset‘, and it was one of the last songs the band wrote and recorded for the record.

Advertisement

“The lyrics for this song are really about a person I used to work with that spent lots of time treating people badly to cover up their own inadequacies,” explained frontman Colin Doran.

“They were not good at their job but, due to their massive ego and how they wished to be perceived by others, preferred to make others feel deficient. The song describes how I came to realise this.”

Speaking to NME about the new album, guitarist Larry Hibbitt said, “For me musically, I felt like we couldn’t just release an early ’00s emo record because we’re not in our 20s anymore and that doesn’t feel appropriate for four 40-year-old dudes. We had to reflect that energy of the first record, but it also had to be more grown-up to reflect the subject matter and where we’re all at in our lives.”

“It’s not a nostalgia trip that harks back to our first record,” Hibbitt continued, “but there’s an energy and instantaneous quality to it.”

Advertisement

The Aldershot quartet, who were considered a leading band of the Brit-rock and UK emo scene in the 2000s, split up in 2008, having released four studio albums.

The band were also recently announced as special guests of 2000 Trees Festival for 2023, alongside headliners Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes. The event takes place in Cheltenham on the weekend of July 5-8.

Hundred Reasons are heading out on a headline UK tour early next year, playing the below dates. Visit here for tickets and more information.

FEBRUARY

23 – O2 Academy, Leeds

24 – Barrowland, Glasgow

25 – Academy, Manchester

MARCH

2 – O2 Academy, Bristol

3 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

4 – O2 Academy Brixton, London