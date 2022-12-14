Hundred Reasons share spirited new single ‘The Old School Way’

Hundred Reasons have shared another new single, ‘The Old School Way’ – check it out below.

The track is the third single to be taken from their upcoming album ‘The Glorious Sunset’, after the title track and ‘New Glasses’. ‘The Glorious Sunset’ is their first release in over 15 years and is set for release on February 24, 2023.

Speaking about the new track, frontman Colin Doran said: “The subject matter for this is about not taking responsibility for your actions. I’ve known someone who never takes ownership of their mistakes and it’s always the fault of someone else rather than them. These people then choose to avoid the subject or the person wronged to avoid effectively being called out, when if they just admitted they acted horribly in the first place, then maybe certain roads would not be taken.”

Listen to the track below.

Hundred Reasons recently spoke to NME about the upcoming record and how the band came back together to make their first album since before their 2008 split. When asked about what shaped the lyrics of the new album, Doran replied: “Everyone’s at a different stage in their lives now. People have grown up, done different things, had different experiences. We’ve all experienced loss and been through the mill. That just gives you a lot more content to talk about the experience.

“When I was younger, I might have been a bit naive in terms of how I approached people. There are people who have disappointed me. With age comes a little bit more wisdom and you can spot the good people and the people who are maybe not so good. I’m looking at my own fallibilities. I like try to be a good person, but sometimes you hurt the people around you. You don’t always mean to, but circumstances in life just mean that happens.”

The band are also currently releasing a podcast series, ‘Live Fast, Die Ugly: The Hundred Reasons Podcast’. Put together by Tom Kwei, it tells the band’s story so far – per a press release, “the global tours, the fiercely loyal fanbase, the top 10 album chart breakthrough, the anomalous Top Of The Pops appearances, the disbandment, the reunion and everything in between”.

Hundred Reasons will also be touring in support of the album in February next year. You can check out the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

FEBRUARY

23 – O2 Academy, Leeds

24 – Barrowland, Glasgow

25 – Academy, Manchester

MARCH

2 – O2 Academy, Bristol

3 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

4 – O2 Academy Brixton, London