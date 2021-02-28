Hundreds of K-pop releases removed from Spotify worldwide

Hundreds of K-pop releases have been removed from Spotify worldwide over an apparent disagreement with distributor Kakao M.

Spotify launched in South Korea on February 1, 2020, but did so without music from artists with licensing deals under Kakao M, including IU, Zico and more.

Now, releases distributed by the Korean label have been removed from Spotify around the world. Kakao M distributes a large share of Korean popular music, with 37.5 percent of the songs featured on the 2020 Top 400 Yearly Song Chart from Gaon Music Chart under the company.

Kakao M’s parent company also owns and operates the MelOn streaming service, one of the top digital music platforms in South Korea. The cause of the removal of artists’ works is yet to be confirmed but Epik High’s Tablo suggested on Twitter that a disagreement between the Korean company and Spotify had led to the issue.

“Apparently a disagreement between our distributor Kakao M & Spotify has made our new album Epik High Is Here unavailable globally against our will,” he wrote. “Regardless of who is at fault, why is it always the artists and the fans that suffer when businesses place greed over art?”

When Spotify launched in South Korea, a spokesperson for Kakao M told the Korea Herald: “We are still talking with Spotify [about distributing our songs through their platform].”

Twitter user @lemonphobic has compiled some of the artists affected by the issue, including IU, Cherry Bullet, Cravity, GFriend, Mamamoo, CL, Nu’est and many more. You can see their full thread of artists here and a sample below.

Artists signed to SM, YG, JYP and BigHit Entertainment (excluding BigHit Labels) are unaffected by the removals.

Fans have reported artists losing massive amounts of streams on Spotify due to the removal. A fan account dedicated to SEVENTEEN’s Spotify statistics and updates said the group, who are signed to Pledis Entertainment, had lost nearly 1billion streams after their music was removed from Spotify.

NME has contacted a representative for Spotify for comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, earlier this month SM Entertainment found Lee Soo-man said he believes that K-pop needs to expand into the Chinese market in order to continue growing. The Korean music industry’s influence in China has been muted in recent years due to a ban on South Korean culture in the East Asian nation that stemmed from a political dispute.