NewsMusic News

Hundreds more acts booked for The Great Escape including MUNA and Alfie Templeman

Brighton's new music festival returns in May

By Charlotte Krol
MUNA's Katie Gavin, and Alfie Templeman
MUNA's Katie Gavin; Alfie Templeman. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sony Music; Burak Cingi/Redferns

MUNA, Alfie Templeman, Willow Kayne and Stella Donnelly lead the latest additions to The Great Escape festival’s 2022 line-up.

Today (March 3) the festival announced 120 more acts for the annual new music festival that’s held across multiple venues in Brighton.

Also joining the event is Kid Kapichi, Blackhaine, Chrissi, Casisdead, Lido Pimienta, Ajimal, Lauran Hibberd, HighSchoolBilly Nomates, Bob Vylan, Porij, spill tab, STONE, Bru-C and Penguin Café, and many more.

Advertisement

In January The Great Escape announced other additions including Yard ActThe Amazons and Rebecca Black will play the festival, which runs from May 11-14.

Baby QueenLola YoungThe Goa ExpressPhoebe GreenDylan FraserEnglish TeacherBalming TigerHoneyglazeJoe & The Shitboys and more are also on the bill.

The Road To The Great Escape – a live showcase in Glasgow and Dublin – will also take place between May 6-7 (Glasgow) and May 9-10 (Dublin).

The spin-off events will bring some of TGE’s “most exciting new talent” to Scotland and Ireland, including Dublin singer-songwriter Abi Coulibaly, south London producer and multi-instrumentalist Conor Albert as well as Dylan Fraser, Eli Smart and English Teacher.

You can find more details about The Road To The Great Escape here and grab tickets for the main event here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MUNA confirmed recently that they will release new music this year.

“The greatest band in the world Muna will be releasing music yet again this year. they will be taking no further questions at this time. take care,” they wrote on Twitter (January 10).

No indication of when fans can expect new songs was given nor any hints about what the music will sound like.

In 2017 MUNA released their debut album ‘About U’ followed by ‘Saves The World‘ in 2019. They’ve also released a number of EPs since 2014.

Advertisement
Advertisement