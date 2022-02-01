Hundreds of Astroworld lawsuits have been combined into one case

Hundreds of lawsuits filed against Travis Scott and Live Nation over the Astroworld festival tragedy are moving forward as one case.

Following a motion from both victims and organisers to a Texas court panel to combine over 380 separate lawsuits that seek to represent nearly 2,800 alleged victims, it has now been confirmed a single judge will oversee all pre-trial proceedings.

According to Billboard, the motion will allow a single judge to coordinate the cases to streamline complex pre-trial procedures like discovery – the process of handing over evidence. It could also make it easier to negotiate a single settlement to resolve all of the cases.

The move toward a single case was agreed upon by both sides, with attorneys writing that “this type of litigation is exactly what the Texas MDL process is designed to address.”

Meanwhile, a new website was recently set up by the FBI asking people that attended last year’s Astroworld festival to submit photos and videos taken from the event.

The site – fbi.gov/astroworld – was launched in tandem with the Houston Police Department. Noting that they’d already sifted through “countless hours of video evidence”, the administration wrote in a statement shared earlier this month: “To ensure that we have captured all possible evidence for a complete investigation, we have partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for additional technical assistance.”

Meanwhile, fans recently reportedly faked over 60,000 signatures on a petition campaigning for Travis Scott to be allowed to perform at this year’s Coachella festival.

The petition, which has since been removed, was set up on Change.org last week following an announcement in December that Scott, was reportedly set to top the bill but was allegedly removed following the tragedy at his Astroworld event.

A spokesperson for Scott has since clarified to NME that the rapper was not removed from the bill at Coachella and that “it was decided mutually out of respect for the situation that he does not perform this year.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Kanye West (officially billed as Ye, his legal name), Billie Eilish and Harry Styles are now set to headline Coachella.