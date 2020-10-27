Hundreds of people flout Covid-19 laws as they attend illegal rave in London

Hundreds of people have been filmed flouting coronavirus laws by attending a mass rave at a London warehouse.

Footage posted on social media shows a huge crowd of maskless attendees ignoring social distancing rules as they dance together at the event.

A live DJ is also seen performing a set at the event, which is thought to have taken place in Barking, east London.

Sharing the video on Instagram and Twitter, the Rave Vault wrote: “London at it again last night. Beats provided by some big hitters.”

As Metro reports, one user commented on the video to describe the party-goers as “an irresponsible bunch of cunts”, amid fears that such an event could cause a huge rise in Covid-19 rates.

At the time of writing, London is currently under tier two restrictions – which means that households are currently banned from mixing in any indoor environment.

Under rules issued in August, fines of £10,000 can also be issued to party organisers responsible for hosting more than 30 people.

Those attending the gatherings and who do not wear face coverings also face fines of £100, which double on each offence up to £3200.

These came after police reported hundreds of illegal gatherings since restrictions came into place with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said at the time: “These gatherings are dangerous and those who organise them show a blatant disregard for the safety of others.”

She continued: “We will continue to crack down on the small minority who think they are above the law.”

Back in June, thousands of people attended two illegal raves in Greater Manchester, during which a 20-year-old man died from a suspected overdose, a woman was raped and three people were stabbed.

More events followed, with an illegal event of more than 3000 people taking place in Bath in July, and others in Birmingham, Leeds and London following throughout the summer months.