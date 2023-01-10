Hundreds rally to save Manchester’s Taylor Swift cardboard cut-out

Hundreds are reportedly rallying to save a cardboard cut-out of Taylor Swift that has become a fixture of Manchester’s city centre.

The cut-out of the pop star has been displayed in the window of a home looking out over the city close to the Cornbrook Metrolink stop since 2017.

Owner Red Redmond announced on Twitter last week (January 4) that the future of “Tram Taylor”, as the cut-out has come to be known, is “uncertain” as they were moving to Sheffield.

“FYI if anyone wants to rent a 2 bedroom apartment in Castlefield it costs £950pm and comes with a FREE cardboard cut-out of Taylor Swift,” Redmond added in a follow-up tweet.

Speaking to the BBC, Redmond has since revealed that they have received “hundreds of private messages” from people keen to rent the apartment and keep the cut-out of Swift on display. “We are confident we can find a tenant who will keep Taylor exactly where she is,” Redmond said.

People on Twitter have been sharing their own love of “Tram Taylor” and putting themselves and others forward to become the cut-out’s new owners. “I am DEVASTATED omg the memories I made bc of this,” one Twitter user wrote, while another shared four videos from journeys past the cut-out. “She got me through uni last year, my one constant,” they said.

“This needs to be recognised as a landmark,” another added. See more reactions below.

Manchester's biggest landmark is at risk 😲 Please can @AndyBurnhamGM do something perhaps??

Meanwhile, the real Swift confirmed earlier this month that she has begun rehearsals for her ‘The Eras’ tour. A TikTok shared by the star’s back-up dancers also hinted that actor Dylan O’Brien, who starred alongside Sadie Sink in the All Too Well short film, could be involved in the choreography for the tour.

‘The Eras’ tour will kick off in Glendale, Arizona on March 18 and run until mid-August with dates across North America. Support will come from the likes of Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and owenn.